First Time In Three Years: Troy Winter Carol Band plays for retirement communities

Some of the members of the Troy Winter Carol Band, from left, Jayden Cornfield, Brayden Ellis, Joshua Grubbs, Skylar Sulaica, Morgan Earl, David Werrbach, Dario Baca, Olivia Davis and Guadalupe Esquivel

Band students in two Troy schools are back bringing cheer to area retirement communities this year for the first time since 2019.

The Winter Carol Band is composed of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students from William B. Orenic Intermediate School and Troy Middle School.

Director Jennifer Carlton said the voluntary school band is a tradition at Troy going back to at least 2011. Students play for their audiences either during their dinners or just afterwards.

“Every year,” Carlton said, “I try to pick three different locations for students to perform.”

This year, she said, it was Alden Estates (Shorewood), Lakewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Plainfield) and Solstice Senior Living (Joliet).

After the mini-concerts, the students give treats to the residents.

Music the band played this year included, “Up on the Housetop,” “Silent Night,” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”

William B. Orenic Intermediate School and Troy Middle School are Troy Community School District 30-C schools.