Fiscal Watchdog: Pritzker’s Progressive Tax Doesn’t Add Up
By Evan Bredeson
Mar 20, 2019 @ 12:04 PM
A fiscal watchdog in Chicago says they can’t get Governor JB Pritzker’s progressive income tax to add up. The Civic Federation yesterday issued a report that says they can’t replicate the math and get the three-point-four-billion-dollars that the governor says his tax increase will produce for the state. The group says a half-percent of taxpayers in Illinois would pay more under the plan. But also says those top earners would pay more than 40-percent of the taxes that Illinois would collect under a progressive tax.

