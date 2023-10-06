Fitzgerald Sues Northwestern For Wrongful Termination

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the university and its president for 130-million-dollars for wrongful termination. The suit accuses Northwestern of breaching two legally binding contracts with the longtime coach. Fitzgerald was suspended and then fired in July after allegations of hazing within the football program went public. In response to the lawsuit announcement, the university released a statement saying Fitzgerald failed to stop the hazing and that they remain confident that they acted appropriately in terminating him.