Five Charged In Dupage Co. With Election Fraud

Mar 10, 2021 @ 5:31am
Five people are facing election fraud charges in DuPage County in connection with the 2020 general election. The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office says three of the defendants tried to cast a ballot for someone other than themselves. The other two claimed they lived in DuPage County for 30 days prior to the election when they actually lived somewhere else. The charges include forgery and perjury. Prosecutors investigated 32 cases of possible election fraud. Most of the cases were closed without charges.

