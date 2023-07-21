Five Charged In Human Trafficking Probe In Kane Co.
July 21, 2023 5:18AM CDT
Five people are facing charges following months-long human trafficking investigation in Kane County. Officials say the probe was launched after a brothel was discovered in St. Charles. Investigators believe the brothel was part of a large enterprise also operating in Chicago, Aurora, Elgin, South Elgin, and other suburbs. The five suspects are charged with engaging in a conspiracy to subject seven women to commercial sexual activity. Each are being held on five-million-dollars bond.