Five GOP Lawmakers Want Illinois Governor To Call Special Session

Dec 5, 2019 @ 12:53pm
Five Republicans are asking the Illinois governor to call a special session. The lawmakers want to deal with ethics reform soon. This comes after Democrats established an ethics reform commission that is set to make recommendations by the end of March. The GOP lawmakers calling for the special session are State Representatives Dan Caulkins, Brad Halbrook, Blaine Wilhour, Chris Miller, and Allen Skillicorn.

