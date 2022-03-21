Five Juveniles Cited After Flashing Toy Guns at Pedestrian

Bolingbrook are sharing details after a toy gun caused a lockdown at multiple schools on Monday afternoon. It was at 2:30 pm, Bolingbrook Police were called to the area of River Hills Park after receiving a call of a silver vehicle, from which a passenger displayed a gun. The vehicle reportedly drove by two pedestrians and pointed what appeared to be a black gun out the window, and an occupant of the vehicle demanded the wallets of the pedestrians.
The vehicle then sped off without anyone exiting. Responding officers quickly located a vehicle matching the given description and pulled a traffic stop. Five juveniles were detained and three toy firearms were recovered from the vehicle. All juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct and transportation of toy firearms and released to their parents. Out of an abundance of caution, Eichelberger Elementary and JFK Middle School were placed in a soft lockdown while Liberty Elementary was placed in a hard lockdown. Plainfield East was already out of school, but students who were outside were pulled inside and held in place until the all clear.