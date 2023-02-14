Five Members of the Joliet Township High School Girl Wrestling Team Qualify for State

Photo from: Joliet Township

Five members of the Joliet Township High School Girls Wresting Team qualified for the IHSA Girls State Wrestling Meet after competing in Sectionals over the weekend.

The five girls advancing to the IHSA State Wrestling Series are Joliet West Sophomore Chloe Wong (100); Joliet West Junior Eliana Paramo (115); Joliet Central Senior Nydia Martinez (170); Joliet West Senior Alexa Latham (190); and Joliet Central Junior Fernanda Miranda (235).

The IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament takes place February 24 and 25 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.