Five People Taken To The Hospital Of Which Four Are In Critical Condition Following Serious Crash In Joliet

On December 4, 2023, at 5:12 AM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the intersection of South Chicago Street and McDonough Street for a traffic crash with injuries. Following a preliminary investigation, it is believed that a Volkswagen Passat driven by a male was eastbound on McDonough Street approaching South Chicago Street. The Volkswagen entered the intersection and struck the trailer of an International Harvester semi-truck that was southbound on South Chicago Street. At this time, it is believed that the traffic light was green for southbound Chicago Street traffic and red for eastbound McDonough Street traffic. The Volkswagen contained two males and three female occupants, and all were transported to local hospitals in critical condition by the Joliet Fire Department. The male driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.

As of this release, the roadway continues to be closed while members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit work to reconstruct the scene as part of their investigation. An update containing more information will be released later in the day as this an active and fluid investigation. Two people were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, while three were taken to St. Joe’s Hospital in Joliet. Four are in critical condition, WJOL reporting that a 5th person in the vehicle did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or video footage of this traffic crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.

Joliet Police press release