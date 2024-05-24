Flags Placed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

Hundreds of volunteers showed up on Friday morning at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery to pay tribute to our veterans and their families. Close to 75,000 flags were placed at the grave markers of each individual that has been laid to rest at the nation’s second largest veteran cemetery.

WJOL morning man Scott Slocum broadcasted live from the event, which saw people come in from all over Will County. Three bus loads of volunteers from the Valley View School District and students from the Lincoln Way ROTC program among others helped at the event.