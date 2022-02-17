Flash Flood Warning Around the Kankakee River Near I-55

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flash Flood Warning for an ice jam in East Central Grundy County in northeastern Illinois and West Central Will County in northeastern Illinois until 5 p.m. Thursday.
The 10:19 a.m. the emergency management and river gauges indicated that the ice jam on the Kankakee River near I-55 downstream of Wilmington is rapidly worsening leading to flooding near and upstream of the jam.
The impact is a rapid onset flooding of areas near and upstream the ice jam. Areas most likely to be affected by this ice jam include rural areas just downstream of Wilmington near I-55. If the ice jam breaks, areas downstream of I-55 near Phelan Acres could be impacted with little notice.
A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.