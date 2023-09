Rainy start to our Wednesday.

Our area is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:45 a.m.

After the rain dissipates, the rest of the week looks pleasant.

Today: We could see a morning thunderstorm in spots, with a high today of 84.

Tonight: partly cloudy. Low 64.

Tomorrow: cooler; High 71.

Friday: clouds and sunshine. High 71.

Saturday: partly sunny; High 74.

Sunday: partly sunny and pleasant. High 77.