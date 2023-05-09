Float and Fundraise for the Friends of the Plainfield Park District Foundation

Enjoy nature at an easy pace and experience the sights and sounds of the DuPage River while floating with friends for a good cause.

The Friends of the Plainfield Park District Foundation have partnered with Plainfield River Tubing for a day of giving July 3. All proceeds from the day’s activities will be donated to the Friends of the Plainfield Park District Foundation.

Reserve your July 3 trip at https://www.plainfieldrivertubing.com/. Times are offered every half hour, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the Plainfield area by assisting in the preservation of open space and enhancing recreation facilities and programs in the Plainfield Park District for people of all ages to enjoy. Its purpose is to: