Flock to the Rock, courtesy Heritage Corridor Destinations

Heritage Corridor Destinations has launched The Flock To the Rock Winter Challenge with a chance to win a stay at Starved Rock Lodge as a grand prize.

Now through March 31st, 2023, the public is encouraged to visit at least 15 of the more than 100 locations for a chance to win prizes including a monthly drawing of $250, or the grand prize, a stay at Starved Rock Lodge or Kishauwau Cabins. A list of The Flock to the Rock Winter Challenge locations can be found at https:// heritagecorridorcvb. visitwidget.com/tours/flock- to-the-rock.

Flock to the Rock highlights the beauty and wonder of Starved Rock Country during the winter months, including wine tastings, delicious dinners, winter hikes, cozy cabins and watching majestic bald eagles soar overhead. Starved Rock State Park was recently ranked by the website TravelLens as the 7th most Instagramable state park in the country.

Heritage Corridor Destinations inspires visitors to explore, shop, dine and stay in the I&M Canal National Heritage Area, Starved Rock Country, and along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Heritage Corridor Destinations is the certified tourism bureau for the Will, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston, Putnam and Bureau Counties.