Flood Warning Along Kankakee River From Ice Jams Causes Concerns

A Flood Warning is in effect for portions of the Kankakee River in Will and Grundy counties until further notice. The warnings stem from an ice jam created by this past weekend’s freezing temperatures. Due to the ice jams and rising water, the Will County EMA has announced that they will be turning on the siphons tomorrow as an emergency bypass. Along with that, there will be signage in the area to the potential of flash flooding. The Civil Air Patrol will also be flying over the area to assist with situational awareness.

The Will County EMA also posted this on their Facebook page:

We are advising residents along the Kankakee River of flash flood conditions throughout the week due to ice jams on the river. Flash Flooding has been occurring in unincorporated Will County along the river since the morning of January 15.



The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the affected area. Freezing temperatures, which cause ice jams to occur, are expected until at least Monday, January 22 when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing. Residents along the Kankakee River should take immediate precautions and dial 9-1-1 for evacuation assistance.

EMA has been working with local agencies to support evacuation of residents who request assistance in the impacted areas. River conditions will be unpredictable throughout the week, and we are advising residents along the river to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. Please do not hesitate to contact emergency officials if you need support with evacuating your property.

The following areas are currently impacted by flash flooding: • Phelan Acres Subdivision • Cottage Road • Kelly & Phillips Road • Whalen Place • Blodgett Road • New River Road • Macintosh Acres (Grundy County) During this time, rapidly changing river conditions are expected. Residents should remain alert and remain off the river as ice weakens and melts during this period.

Will County EMA will continue coordinating with local and state agencies throughout the week, including Wilmington Fire Department, Wilmington Police Department, Will County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington ESDA, Wilmington School District, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.