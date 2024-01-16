Flood Warning For An Ice Jam In Effect Until Further Notice

The National Weather Service issuing a Flood Warning causing by ice jams along the Illinois River from Utica to Ottawa in La Salle county until further notice.

Flooding of low-lying overbank areas near Starved Rock, State Park, Naplate, and Ottawa is likely. Flooding of park areas and low-lying roadways is possible in Ottawa, and flooding of

trails is possible at Starved Rock State Park.

At 959 AM CST, river gauge and satellite imagery indicate an ice jam upstream of the Starved Rock Lock and Dam. Rapid fluctuations in river levels can be expected as ice jams develop, break, or move along the river.

A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers, creeks, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.