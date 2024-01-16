1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Flood Warning For An Ice Jam In Effect Until Further Notice

January 16, 2024 10:57AM CST
Ice Jams – photo Will County EMA

The National Weather Service issuing a Flood Warning causing by ice jams along the Illinois River from Utica to Ottawa in La Salle county until further notice.

Flooding of low-lying overbank areas near Starved Rock, State Park, Naplate, and Ottawa is likely. Flooding of park areas and low-lying roadways is possible in Ottawa, and flooding of
trails is possible at Starved Rock State Park.

At 959 AM CST, river gauge and satellite imagery indicate an ice jam upstream of the Starved Rock Lock and Dam. Rapid fluctuations in river levels can be expected as ice jams develop, break, or move along the river.

A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers, creeks, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

NWS

