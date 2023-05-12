1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to Illinois

May 12, 2023 4:53AM CDT
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to Illinois Friday.  DeSantis will be the keynote speaker for the joint 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner with the Peoria and Tazewell County Republican Central Committees.  DeSantis traveled to Illinois in February and to deliver a speech in Elmhurst in support of police and the Chicago FOP Lodge 7.  He has long been rumored to be a Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

