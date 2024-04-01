1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Florida Supreme Court Upholds State’s 15-Week Ban On Most Abortions, Paving Way For 6-Week Ban

April 1, 2024 3:54PM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the state’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Monday’s ruling means a subsequently passed six-week ban can soon take effect.

The court that was reshaped by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ruled that the 15-week ban signed by DeSantis in 2022 can take effect.

The ban has been enforced while it was being challenged in court.

A six-week ban passed in the 2023 legislative session was written so that it would not take effect until a month after the 2022 law was upheld.

A six-week ban would likely have a major impact on women seeking abortions in Florida and throughout the South.

