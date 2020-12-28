Following Vote Of No Confidence, Mokena Police Chief Retires
Mokena Police Chief Steve Vaccaro has retired. According to a press release from the Village,
“Mr. Vaccaro began his service as Police Chief in March, 2014, coming to Mokena from Tinley Park, where he started his public safety career as a full-time patrol officer in 1990 and ultimately worked his way up to the position of Deputy Chief of Police. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business (Management) from DePaul University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from DeVry University; he also graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.”
“Chief Vaccaro worked diligently with his staff and fellow officers to provide the high standard of public safety expected by residents of the Mokena community. While serving the Village, Chief Vaccaro obtained emergency preparedness certification through the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System agency, implemented an automated license plate reader system to prevent neighborhood crime, engaged with other law enforcement communities to maximize resources, facilitated the Village’s transition to a consolidated dispatch center, and was an ardent supporter of Special Olympics, participating in the “Cops on Top” program to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Illinois.”
“Village elected officials and staff appreciate Mr. Vaccaro’s service to the community and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” According to the Chicago Tribune, Vaccaro had been on leave since the end of October after a vote of no confidence. Officers told village officials they had no confidence in Vaccaro.