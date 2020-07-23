Food Bank to Hold Pop-Up Market Saturday on JJC Campus
Courtesy JJC
JJC is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to offer a place for students and community members to drive through to receive essential food supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pop-up market takes place Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to noon in Parking Lot E3 on the Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet. JJC Police will be directing traffic during this time to guide visitors through the market.
This is the second pop-up market the organization has offered on the JJC campus this summer. The Northern Illinois Food Bank has been hosting pop-up market food distributions since April to help meet the rising need in the community due to the pandemic.
Anyone in need of food assistance as a result of the crisis can visit the Northern Illinois Food Bank’s website to find a nearby food pantry or a listing of upcoming pop-up markets and/or mobile pantry distributions. Neighbors in need can also call its SNAP hotline at 844-600-7627 to speak with someone directly.