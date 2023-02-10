Football Fans Should Get Sober Ride Home After Super Bowl
February 10, 2023 12:05PM CST
(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)
Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement around the state are reminding football fans to get home safely following the Super Bowl. Officials say everyone should designate a sober driver or make other arrangements for a safe ride before the game or party starts. Partygoers should also not let friends and family members drive impaired and report impaired drivers to law enforcement.