Football Fans Should Get Sober Ride Home After Super Bowl

February 10, 2023 12:05PM CST
(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement around the state are reminding football fans to get home safely following the Super Bowl.  Officials say everyone should designate a sober driver or make other arrangements for a safe ride before the game or party starts.  Partygoers should also not let friends and family members drive impaired and report impaired drivers to law enforcement.

