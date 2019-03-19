FOP Accuses State’s Attorney Foxx Of Interfering In Smollett Probe

The head of the Chicago police union is accusing Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx of interfering in the investigation of Empire actor Jussie Smollett. Kevin Graham has sent a letter to the Justice Department with his concerns. Foxx had recused herself from the case, but Graham said that was not good enough and wants the feds to find out why she is not handling the case. Smollett is charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood in January. He has pled not guilty.