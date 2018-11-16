Ford C. “Chet” June III Appointed to Fill Joliet Township High School Board of Education Vacancy

The Joliet Township High School Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday night to appoint Ford C. “Chet” June III to fill the open seat vacated by Arlene Albert following her resignation after 37 years of service. June will fill Albert’s seat until the election on April 2, 2019.

Coming to the position with vast experience, June served on the Joliet Township High School Board of Education from 1995 to 2011. In 2017, June was appointed by the Board of Education to fill former board member Tyler Marcum’s seat until the April election when Marcum resigned from the board to serve as a member of the Will County Board.

“Mr. June has an extensive history with the school district and Board and will be a welcomed addition,” said Jeff Pierson, Joliet Township High School Board of Education President.

The Joliet Township High School Board of Education operates with staggered four-year terms.