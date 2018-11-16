Ford C. “Chet” June III Appointed to Fill Joliet Township High School Board of Education Vacancy
By Monica DeSantis
|
Nov 16, 2018 @ 5:34 AM
photo courtesy, Joliet Township HS Board of Education

The Joliet Township High School Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday night to appoint Ford C. “Chet” June III to fill the open seat vacated by Arlene Albert following her resignation after 37 years of service.  June will fill Albert’s seat until the election on April 2, 2019.

 Coming to the position with vast experience, June served on the Joliet Township High School Board of Education from 1995 to 2011.  In 2017, June was appointed by the Board of Education to fill former board member Tyler Marcum’s seat until the April election when Marcum resigned from the board to serve as a member of the Will County Board.

“Mr. June has an extensive history with the school district and Board and will be a welcomed addition,” said Jeff Pierson, Joliet Township High School Board of Education President.

The Joliet Township High School Board of Education operates with staggered four-year terms.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Six People Rescued From Elevator In Former John Hancock Center Troy 30-C Schools Rank High in New ESSA Report Person Shot By Police In Country Club Hills Snow Into Saturday morning Lane Closure on Jefferson Street Beginning Friday, November 16th Man Found Guilty of Beating His Wife to Death in 2012
Comments