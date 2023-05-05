1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Ford Recalls Some Vehicles For Air Bag Inflator Installation

May 5, 2023 12:53PM CDT
(AP) – Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter that the recall includes 231,942 vehicles.

The vehicles had received replacement front passenger air bag inflators under a previous recall.

The NHTSA said that an incorrectly installed inflator may not properly inflate the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

