Ford Reverses Decision On AM Radio In Vehicles

May 23, 2023 11:54AM CDT
Ford Motor Company has reversed their earlier decision to remove AM radios in their vehicles. CEO Jim Farley made the announcement in a statement this morning. He said they will keep the service after speaking with government officials who had been voicing strong opposition to Ford’s action. Many have pointed out that emergency alerts are broadcast on AM stations which have far better reach than FM signals. A bipartisan group of lawmakers had introduced a bill called the “AM for Every Vehicle Act” that called on the National Highway Safety Administration to require AM radios in new vehicles at no additional charge.

