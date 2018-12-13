Forest Park I.E. School and JJC Students Give Back for the Holidays
By Jess Samson
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

More than 50 third grade students from Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.) School and the Joliet Junior College Baseball Team worked together to make Christmas decorations and ornaments.

The Forest Park students were thrilled to have the student athletes visit them at school and help them with a community service project. The finished decorated Christmas tree was donated to Catholic Charities to give to a needy family in the community.

The project was coordinated by Forest Park teachers Jamie Bambalas and Anne Henschen and Joliet Junior College baseball coach Greg Braun.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

CN Rail Investigating Death Of Elderly Man From Richton Park Heritage Trail School Gets Author Visit for “A Bag for Santa” 2019 MLK Day of Service to be held Jan. 21 at Joliet Central High School USF Choir to Perform with The Tenors at the Rialto Flight Attendants To Picket Today At O’Hare Governor-Elect Pritzker To Pay For Inauguration
Comments