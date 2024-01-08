Forest Preserve announces first-quarter Volunteer Morning programs

Sign up for a Forest Preserve District of Will County Volunteer Morning program in 2024. The first-quarter dates have been released. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)

Lend Mother Nature a helping hand this year at Forest Preserve District of Will County Volunteer Morning programs.

This is a great way to meet other nature enthusiasts and to be outside making a difference in your community.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online at ReconnectWithNature.org For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or [email protected].

All programs are from 9 a.m. to noon and involve brush control unless otherwise noted. Here is the first-quarter 2024 Volunteer Morning lineup:

January

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Monee Reservoir in Monee Township

February

March

Volunteers should wear clothes appropriate for the weather, getting dirty and being near a fire. Long pants, sturdy shoes and socks covering the ankles are recommended. Bringing water and snacks also is recommended. Work will take place on uneven terrain that is primarily natural surface.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.