Forest Preserve announces first-quarter Volunteer Morning programs
Lend Mother Nature a helping hand this year at Forest Preserve District of Will County Volunteer Morning programs.
This is a great way to meet other nature enthusiasts and to be outside making a difference in your community.
Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online at ReconnectWithNature.org For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or [email protected].
All programs are from 9 a.m. to noon and involve brush control unless otherwise noted. Here is the first-quarter 2024 Volunteer Morning lineup:
January
- Tuesday, Jan. 30: Monee Reservoir in Monee Township
February
- Sunday, Feb. 4: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet
- Saturday, Feb. 10: Hickory Creek Junction, Frankfort Township
- Thursday, Feb. 15: Hickory Creek Barrens, New Lenox Township
- Tuesday, Feb. 27: Evans-Judge Preserve, Custer Township
March
- Sunday, March 3: Riverview Farmstead Preserve, Naperville
- Saturday, March 9: Hickory Creek Junction
- Tuesday, March 12: Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township (Fence removal)
- Saturday, March 23: Lake Chaminwood Preserve, Troy Township.
Volunteers should wear clothes appropriate for the weather, getting dirty and being near a fire. Long pants, sturdy shoes and socks covering the ankles are recommended. Bringing water and snacks also is recommended. Work will take place on uneven terrain that is primarily natural surface.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.