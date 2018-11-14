Forest Preserve Board Approves Aalanced 2019 budget, Expects Property Tax Rate to Drop

The trailhead at Schneider’s Passage, which includes this swing bridge along the Centennial Trail in Romeoville, will be upgraded next year with funds included in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2019 budget. (Photo courtesy of Dorian Jarrette)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Board of Commissioners approved a balanced 2019 budget on Nov. 8 that is expected to lower the property tax rate and also features $775,000 for capital enhancements.

The $40.5 million spending plan includes a $16.8 million operating budget and a $14.4 million corporate fund property tax levy, which will pay for District operations in 2019. The 2018 (payable in 2019) corporate property tax rate will be an estimated 0.0677 as compared to the current year’s extension of 0.0687, a 1.5 percent reduction.

“The District’s property tax rate continues to go down,” said Ray Tuminello, finance committee chairman. “As a result of the District paying off its 1999 capital appreciation bonds and holding the line on operating expenses, the 2018 estimated total property tax rate is decreasing more than 22 percent when compared to the previous year’s extension.”

Over the past six years, the District has paid down approximately $85 million of its long-term general obligation bonds, said John Gerl, the District’s chief financial officer. “As a result of continuing to pay down its general obligation debt, the District continues to present a very strong balance sheet, which is one reason why rating agencies have given the Forest Preserve a AA+ credit rating,” he said. “AA+ is the second-highest credit rating available.”

The budget includes a $300,000 appropriation for the District’s infrastructure, maintenance and replacement program, which will maintain the Forest Preserve’s trails, parking lots and bridges.

Budget highlights include: