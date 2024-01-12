Forest Preserve cancels Jan. 13 Eagle Watch due to winter storm

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Eagle Watch” is set for 11 a.m. to -3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. The event will include live raptor presentations, eagle hikes, Talon Talks and a food truck.(Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda))

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Eagle Watch event scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon has been canceled due to the winter storm and it will not be rescheduled.

Because this is prime bald eagle viewing season, however, visitors are invited to stop by Four Rivers next week for eagle-related activities.

“We are going to encourage the public to come visit Four Rivers during open hours starting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, to Saturday, Jan. 20, for self-guided, eagle-themed activities and crafts,” said Jerome Gabriel, facility supervisor at Four Rivers.

Activities will include:

Eagle viewing scopes in the Grand Hall.

Hands-on eagle adaptation activities.

Eagle nest craft.

Talon Talk videos by Forest Preserve naturalists.

Self-guided hikes with maps to the best eagle viewing locations. On-site naturalists will answer all eagle-related questions.

The eagle activities will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (Four Rivers is closed on Mondays and is open noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.)

Additional cancellations and closures

All other Forest Preserve programs scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 13, have been canceled and registrants are being notified via email.

All Forest Preserve visitor centers are closed on Friday, and preserves are being opened as operations crews can clear parking lots and entrance roads of snow.

Updated winter weather cancellation and closure information can be found on the Current Headlines section of the Forest Preserve District’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org.