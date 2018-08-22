Forest Preserve District Feature of the Week: Old Joliet Prison Video

JOLIET – The final “Rock the Woods!” concert will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lower Rock Run Preserve – I&M Canal Access. Two bands, Midlife Crisis and Replay, will perform. The event also will feature four food trucks: Grumpy Gaucho, Puff Truck Pizza, Joe’s Street Kitchen and cookiesw/flavor. Registration is not for this free, all-ages event.



NAPERVILLE – The last “Pop-up Naturalist” program of summer will be held from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Riverview Farmstead Preserve. A naturalist will be at the site to offer hands-on activities and programs for young children. Pop-in to enjoy some free nature programming close to home. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

CHANNAHON – “Fall Color Paddle (Intermediate),” 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove. Discover amazing animals in their natural settings as you paddle the river with certified kayak instructors. Basic kayaking experience is required. The program is for ages 12 and older and it costs $20 per person. Register by Friday, Sept. 21, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

NAPERVILLE – “Riverview Farmstead Tour,” 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Riverview Farmstead Preserve. Examine the interiors of 19th-century buildings and explore the grounds of the preserve. An interpreter will share fun games of the era as well as stories of how the Clow family settled the site. The free program is for ages 16 and older. Register by Thursday, Sept. 27, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.