Forest Preserve District headlines: compost your pumpkins, order 2024 calendars, winter preparations begin

Willy the Woodchuck, the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s mascot, smashes a pumpkin at a Forest Preserve District Pumpkin Smash. This year’s Pumpkin Smash is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Members of the public can keep their jack-o’-lanterns out of the landfill by smooshing or bashing their pumpkins, which will be composted by the Forest Preserve. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)

Here are the latest headlines from the Forest Preserve District of Will County:

Smoosh your squash at Pumpkin Smash

Don’t toss your pumpkins this season, recycle them by smashing them to smithereens and letting the Forest Preserve District compost them and return them back to nature. The 2023 Pumpkin Smash is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. Registration is not required . Just show up with your jack-o’-lanterns and choose their method of demise. You can pound them to a pulp, roll them into a heap or drop them over a railing. Pumpkins will be dropped from an overlook to the ground 40 feet below. And smashing options include hammers, mallets and more. And after a fun day of smashing pumpkins, participants will be treated to a fire and roasted s’mores and hotdogs. Last year, Plum Creek in Crete Township collected 988 pounds of pumpkins. The Plum Creek program is a part of SCARCE, an environmental education organization based in DuPage County. SCARCE promotes composting pumpkins to help the environment by avoiding greenhouse gas emissions in landfills. Since 2014, SCARCE has composted 1,012.40 tons of pumpkins.

Order a 2024 calendar featuring Will County’s best nature scenery

Enjoy beautiful nature photography throughout 2024 with a calendar featuring photos taken in Will County forest preserves. The calendar costs $15 and is available on a preorder basis only at ReconnectWithNature.org. Orders can be placed through Sunday, Nov. 5, and calendars will ship starting the week of Nov. 27, in time for holiday gift-giving. Free shipping is included. Whether you love birds, flowers or general outdoor scenery, this 11-inch-by-8.5-inch, full-color calendar is a must for any nature enthusiast. All proceeds from calendar sales go to The Nature Foundation of Will County.

Shop Forest Preserve’s 15 percent off sale for hot deals on cool merch

Fall is here, so get some cool gear! Shop the Forest Preserve’s fantastic fall online sale and get some cool merch at a hot 15% discount! The sale ends Tuesday, Oct. 31, so don’t miss out! Visit the merchandise page at ReconnectWithNature.org and use the promo code Fall15 to get the discount.

Forest Preserve District boat launches close Nov. 1 for the season

As the Forest Preserve District of Will County prepares for winter, drinking fountains will be turned off, boat launches will close Nov. 1, and Monee Reservoir Visitor Center and the Tackle Box bait shop will close for the season on Oct. 30. The lower parking lot at McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove in Channahon and the access road to Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook will close on Nov. 1 or during the first snowfall, whichever comes first.

