Forest Preserve District hosts firefly, food truck, turtle and bird programs

Have you been yearning to get closer to nature? The Forest Preserve District of Will County can help. Register for upcoming programs to learn about fireflies, turtles and birds, or stop by a Food Truck Friday for a bite to eat. Online registration and more information about each program is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
Turtle Tuesday: Varying times on Tuesdays, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20 and July 27 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville.(Check the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org for individual program times.) Free, all ages.
Meet one of the Forest Preserve District’s ambassador Blanding’s turtles – Taco, H3 or Shirlee – up close as a naturalist will bring out a turtle from the exhibit tank for closer viewing. This is a drop-in program; registration is not required.
Firefly Hike for Adults: 8-10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, Plum Creek Nature Center. Free, ages 18 or older.
A short introduction on firefly ecology will be followed by a slow and quiet 1.5-mile walk through firefly habitat. Register online by Wednesday, June 30, or call 708-946-2216.
Firefly Hike for Families: 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Free, all ages.
Hike to see fireflies in Hickory Creek Preserve and discover the science behind these staples of summer by crafting some magical glow of your own. Register online by Tuesday, July 6, or call 708-534-8499.
Food Truck Friday: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, Hammel Woods – Crumby Recreation Area, Shorewood. Free, all ages.
Dine in at the preserve and enjoy the ambiance and activities or grab a meal to go. Scheduled food trucks are MiaBella’s Wood Fire Pizza and TCBY. This is a rotating program at four different preserves from June-August. Visit the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org for the full schedule.
Summer Sightings Bird Hike: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Sugar Creek Administration Center, Joliet. Free, ages 12 or older.
Enjoy the sights of prairie birds along the Wauponsee Glacial Trail and discover the birds you won’t find in your backyard. Meet in the parking lot of the Sugar Creek Administration Center for the 2-mile hike. Register online by Thursday, July 1, or call 815-722-9470.
Birding the Preserves (Zoom Webinar): 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, online. Free, all ages.
Find out more about the birds you may see while on the trails in the preserves during this virtual hike. Get tips on what birds you may see, where to look and how to identify them and find out how you can contribute to citizen science. Register online for the Zoom link.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.