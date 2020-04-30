Forest Preserve District of Will County Announces Photo Contest
Grab your pup and get ready for some fun during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Hiking with Your Hound” program on March 20 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Cindy Cain)
Annual Preserve the Moment photo contest starts May 1
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual Preserve the Moment photo contest will begin Friday, May 1, and run through Dec. 31. Winners will be chosen monthly and eight finalists’ photos will vie for top honors in January via public voting on the District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests.
All photo contest participants are urged to adhere to social distancing recommendations and the use of face masks when social distancing is not possible, as well as other public health advisories related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every contestant will receive a participation gift, monthly winners will receive $75 Visa gift cards, and overall contest winners will receive $500, $250 and $150 gift cards for first, second and third place finishes, respectively. Photo contest prizes are funded by The Nature Foundation of Will County, willcountynature.org.
Photos must be taken by amateur photographers age 18 or older, and they must be snapped in a Will County forest preserve after the May 1 contest start date. Please read all contest rules and photo upload instructions, which will be posted online starting May 1 at ReconnectWithNature.org under Current Headlines.
Forest Preserve’s Facebook Live events bring outdoors inside
The Forest Preserve District will continue to bring the outdoors inside during the state’s coronavirus-related stay-at-home order in May by offering several Facebook Live events. The first three virtual programs will feature bird-watching and wildflower fun. Fire up your computer or smart device and tune into Facebook.com/WillCoForests at the scheduled times and dates to watch the programs live from the comfort of your home. Feel free to ask questions by posting Facebook comments.
Facebook Live programs scheduled for the week of May 4 (weather permitting) are:
- Breakfast with the Birds: 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 5
Interpretive naturalist Bob Bryerton will host this popular feature as birds flit about the feeders. Expect to see resident birds including: tufted titmouses; downy, hairy and red-bellied woodpeckers; black-capped chickadees; white-breasted nuthatches and more.
- Woodland Wildflowers: Noon Thursday, May 7
Interpretive naturalist Erin Ward will educate virtual visitors about spring woodland wildflowers and their importance. During the hike, virtual participants will be able to see stunning views of the geographical terrain as well.
- Wild for Wildflowers: Noon Friday, May 8
Interpretive naturalist Suzy Lyttle will ID flowers seen on the virtual hike and add some fun facts. “Even though our lives feel like they have been put on hold, nature keeps going,” Lyttle said. “These flowers keep blooming.”
Additional Facebook Live events scheduled for May will be posted at ReconnectWithNature.org and listed on the District’s Facebook page. Upcoming programs will highlight Blanding’s turtles, composting and the 18th-century fur trade era.