Forest Preserve District of Will County news briefs

Summer is here and the Forest Preserve District of Will County is hopping with programs and projects. Here are the latest headlines from the District:
All-Persons Trail to be unveiled July 9 at Four Rivers for All Abilities Event
The Four Rivers for All Abilities event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Visitors who want to take part in a sensory hike and a craft activity must register for one of three sessions. The sensory hike will be 25 minutes long and take place along the new All-Persons Trail. The trail features five interactive, multisensory display panels, and visitors who are visually or cognitively impaired can use handheld audio units that will provide trail narration. Participants will stop for an activity at each interpretive panel. The All-Persons Trail includes tactile paving, which lets visually impaired visitors know when to stop for an interpretive panel, and tactile signs for guests who learn best by touch.
Read more
167th Street to close starting July 5 for Veterans Memorial Trail tunnel work
Work on a new section of Veterans Memorial Trail will cause a 30-day closure of 167th Street in Homer Township starting July 5. The closure is required to allow contractors to build a pedestrian tunnel under the street.
Wauponsee Glacial Trail work delayed by quarry strike
As soon as a strike by local quarry workers ends, the Forest Preserve will work to obtain the crushed limestone it needs to complete the Wauponsee Glacial Trail restoration work from Symerton to Route 113 in Custer Park.
Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook reopens with ‘Visions of Nature’ art exhibit
After a short hiatus, Hidden Oaks Nature Center will reopen to the public on July 6 as it hosts its first exhibit under Forest Preserve District ownership. The “Visions of Nature” art exhibit is organized by the Nature Artists’ Guild of the Morton Arboretum and it will run from July 6 through July 31 during visitor center hours, which will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Exhibit admission is free.
Isle a la Cache hosts Romeoville Art Society exhibit in July
Nineteen artists are participating in the Romeoville Art Society’s “Art a la Cache – Art in Nature” from July 1-31. The art society’s traveling Miniature Art Gallery also will be part of the exhibit.
Four Rivers site in Channahon to close for paving work
Both the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center and McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon will be closed from July 6-8 and additional dates in July for paving work.
Show off your fishing skills this summer with Big Fish Contest at Monee Reservoir
Up your fishing game this summer by entering the Forest Preserve’s Big Fish Contest at Monee Reservoir. The contest runs from July 1 through Aug. 31.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.