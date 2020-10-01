Forest Preserve District of Will County News Briefs
Lace up your running shoes and tackle the Forest Preserve District’s virtual Harvest Hustle 5K this October.(Photo by Forest Preserve District of Will County | Chris Cheng)
Run a virtual 5K, visit pollinator hotels or sign up for guided bird-watching hikes. The Forest Preserve District of Will County has many ways to enjoy and learn about nature this fall. Here are the latest headlines:
Stretch your legs with Forest Preserve’s virtual Harvest Hustle 5K
Run 3.1 miles on one of 11 selected Forest Preserve District of Will County paths in October, take a screenshot of your completed route on your smartphone and submit it to the District, along with fun photos of your outing. The 5K must be completed between October 1 and October 31. The first 150 participants who submit proof of their 5K completion will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. For more information, visit bit.ly/preserve5k.
Pollinator hotels at Isle a la Cache preserve abuzz with guests thanks to Manhattan Boy Scout
Three hotels built by 14-year-old Luke Lunde of Manhattan and his Scouting crew at Isle a la Cache preserve in Romeoville are attracting solitary bees that nest in cavities and are important pollinators. For details on the hotels and the project, which may earn Lunde an Eagle Scout rank, visit bit.ly/islehotels.
Peep some birds this fall with guided Forest Preserve hikes
Whether you are a beginner or an expert, the Forest Preserve District of Will County invites you to join a wide variety of free bird-watching programs scheduled for October through December. Register for the programs, grab your binoculars and a field guide and dress for the weather. To view the list of upcoming bird-watching hikes, visit bit.ly/birdhikes.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.