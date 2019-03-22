Forest Preserve District of Will County Offers Bird-Watching and Composting Programs

Spring migration is the best time to see a wide variety of birds including orioles, hummingbirds and waterfowl. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will offer several bird-watching programs this spring to take advantage of this seasonal arrival of species. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org for more information. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Glenn Knoblock)

BEECHER – “Morning Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. Join a naturalist for a 2-mile hike through the preserves in search of migrating birds. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Registration is not required.

PLAINFIELD – “Migratory Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, April 6, 20 and 27, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. Join a 1.5-mile guided hike and search for migratory birds. No dogs or bicycles are allowed. The free program is for ages 7 and older. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.

ROMEOVILLE – “Composting 101,” 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Isle a la Cache Museum. Learn the basics of how to set up a compost bin at home. The free program is for ages 12 and older. Register by Thursday, April 4, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.

MOKENA – “Morning Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Sunday, April 7, at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Join a naturalist for a 2-mile hike through the preserves in search of migrating birds. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Registration is not required.

For more information on these and other Forest Preserve programs, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.