Forest Preserve District of Will County offers Earth Day-themed activities in April

Help clean the Rock Run Rookery area in Joliet on April 27 during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “River Shoreline Cleanup,” one of several Earth Day-themed programs taking place in April. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has plenty of ways for you to celebrate Earth Day all month long in April.

Programs and volunteer opportunities range from recycling and cleanup efforts to a worm bin composting workshop and safari explorations. Here is a lineup of Earth Day-related activities that will make you want to explore nature and pitch in and make a difference.

Earth Day Safari and H2-WHOA! Exploration Homeschool Days: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. Homeschool students in grades 4-6 will explore the forest with safari gear and visit the nature center’s “H2-WHOA!” exhibit. Cost: $3 per student. Register by Tuesday, April 9; call 708-946-2216.

Recycle Your Bicycle: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 16-Sunday, April 28, at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. Recycle your old bicycle so it can be refurbished for kids and others in need locally and abroad. Bikes can be in any condition; new or beyond repair.

Worm Bin Workshop: noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Learn how to make a worm bin and care for it so that the worms turn your kitchen scraps into compost. Ages 10 and older. Cost: $3 per person. Register by Wednesday, April 11; call 708-946-2216.

Fishing for Trash: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23-Sunday, April 28, at Monee Reservoir. Visit Monee Reservoir and help keep the preserve free of trash. Fishing line and other debris pose serious threats to wildlife. Stop by the concessions window, pick up a trash bag and gloves and fill the bag with trash you collect. Return the bag and receive a free gift.

Earth Day Safari: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23-Saturday, April 27, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Visit the nature center and pick up a safari adventure pack containing the tools you need to explore the forest. The pack contains a backpack, safari hats, binoculars, critter containers, magnifying lenses, journals, reference books and more.

River Shoreline Cleanup: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet. Collect trash and debris along the water’s edge. Waterproof footwear is highly recommended. The free program is for ages 14 and older. Register by Monday, April 22; call 815-722-9470.

Online program registration also is available at ReconnectWithNature.org.