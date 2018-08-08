Forest Preserve District of Will County Programs Include Astronomy, Hikes, Fishing, Music and More

CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Pop-up Program: Meet a Backyard Astronomer,” 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11. Camp at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve one night or two, and attend this program when the stars come out. Meet a backyard astronomer and find out what it takes to be one. View the night sky through a telescope and ask questions about telescopes, stars and other astronomical objects. Camping overnight is required, and you must reserve a campsite ahead of time by calling 708-946-2216.



CHANNAHON – “Nocturnal Chorus Hike for Families,” 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29; and “Nocturnal Hike for Adults,” Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Study insects inside the visitor center, and then head out on an insect-seeking hike. This opportunity to travel the preserve after dark could reveal some fantastic finds. The hike may be up to 1 mile. Both programs are free. The family hike is for all ages, the adult hike is for age 18 and older. Register two days before each hike at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

ROMEOVILLE – “Fishing Will County Preserves,” 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Have you ever wondered where the best preserves are to go fishing or what kind of fish you can catch in this area? Join a naturalist for this program to find fishing hot spots. The free program is for ages 10 and older. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 28, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.

JOLIET – “Rock the Woods,” 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lower Rock Run Preserve – I&M Canal Access. Nothing says summer more than the pairing of food and live music. Enjoy a night out with family and friends as the Forest Preserve hosts a concert featuring popular local bands Midlife Crisis and Replay, and some of the most sought-after food trucks in the Chicagoland area. So grab your favorite lawn chair, claim a spot of lawn and take in all the season has to offer. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

CHANNAHON – “Woodland and River Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove. Take a bird hike through an oak/hickory forest near the Des Plaines River and learn from an interpretive naturalist and other like-minded birders. Meet at the Frederick’s Grove Shelter. The hike will be 1-2 miles. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday, Sept. 6, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

ROMEOVILLE – “Insect Investigators,” 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Get introduced to local pollinators, decomposers, flyers and crawlers to better understand the amazing services they provide to us. Use sweep nets and bug boxes to temporarily catch and observe these helpful critters before releasing them back into the wild. Long pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Register by Thursday, Sept. 6, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.