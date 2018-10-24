Forest Preserve District of Will County Pumpkin Smash, Woods Walk feat, No Gear – No Problem and Bison Crawl

Don’t trash your Halloween pumpkin – smash it!

Bring your Halloween pumpkins to the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and smash them to smithereens instead of sending them to the local landfill this year. The “Pumpkin Smash” program will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at the nature center. Get all the details at bit.ly/willcopumpkin.

Lincoln-Way Central High School teacher tackles ‘Woods Walk’ challenge – in one day

Taking the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Woods Walk” challenge at a leisurely pace wasn’t an option for Lincoln-Way Central teacher Coley O’Connell of Jackson Township. He walked all 10 trails segments in one very long day. Read about his trail trek at bit.ly/coleytrek. The “Woods Walk” program runs through Nov. 30.

Camping gear rental program coming in spring 2019

A “No Gear, No Problem” program is coming to the Forest Preserve District of Will County in spring 2019. The program is designed to make it easier for campers to put down stakes at a forest preserve campground. For more information, visit bit.ly/willcocamping.

Hoof it to Sugar Creek for Bison Crawl activities

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is participating in Bison Day activities on Nov. 3 along with Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and other partners. Forest Preserve activities include ecology hikes and a bison chip throwing contest at Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. Find out more at bit.ly/bisoncrawl.