Forest Preserve staff will be participating in “The Great Joliet Prison Break-In” fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the former Joliet Correctional Center, which is now called the Old Joliet Prison. If you’re interested in seeing a sneak preview of the prison and learning more about how multiple agencies are working together to transform the site, check out this Forest Preserve video titled “Joliet Correctional Center: Unlocking 170 Acres of Potential” at bit.ly/prisonvideo2018.