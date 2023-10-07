Forest Preserve District plans moonlight trek, golden hike

Celebrate all things golden on Sweetest Day, Oct. 21, with a Golden Opportunity – Hike and Craft at Four River Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Anthony Schalk)

Dress in costume for a spooky moonlight hike or take a golden fall walk on Sweetest Day with the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Late October programs also highlight Joliet Iron Works and creepy, crawly creatures. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Moonlight Masquerade: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. It’s time for adults to take back Halloween! Come dressed in costume and hike 1 mile along a glowing night trail. Creatures of the night and challenges await. Bring a beverage to enjoy by a fire while roasting hot dogs and marshmallows. For alcoholic beverages, please bring beer or wine only. Ages 21 and older; $5 per person. Register by Oct. 18.

Rivers of Color – Golden Opportunity – Hike and Craft: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Celebrate all things golden on Sweetest Day. Hike along the trails enjoying the colors of the season and the science of the color yellow and then create your own mixed media masterpiece. And don’t forget to check out the “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustrations” exhibit from the Denver Botanic Gardens while you are at Four Rivers. Free, all ages. Register by Oct. 20.

Joliet Iron Works Tour: 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, Joliet. Find out how Joliet earned the nickname, “City of Steel and Stone.” Joliet’s once-thriving industrial plant rivaled Pittsburgh’s steel power. Explore the stone foundations that are more than 100 years old. An interpretive naturalist will share the fascinating stories of the men and machines who worked at the site. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Oct. 19.

Creepy Crawly Creatures: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Silky spiders, slimy slugs, slithering snakes, oh my! Bring your children to Four Rivers to learn about these misunderstood creepy crawly creatures with a 1.5-mile hike and hands-on activities. Free, ages 5-12. Register by Oct. 27.