Forest Preserve food truck and kayaking programs kick off summer fun

Kick off your summer fun with the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s first of three Fun & Food Trucks events at Whalon Lake in Naperville on Friday, June 2. Two more food truck events are set for July 7 at Hammel Woods in Shorewood and Aug. 4 at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. (Forest Preserve photo)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Fun & Food Trucks and kayaking programs get underway in June. Also on tap are birding, camping and nature programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

‘Travel Tales’ – Outdoor Trail Exhibit: 8 a.m.-sunset, June 1-Aug. 31, Isle a l a Cache, Romeoville. Walk the interpretive trail along the Des Plaines River to discover the treks – some daily and others yearly – of several local animals. Visitors are also invited to join the Discovery Isle drop-in programs taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays from June 14 through Aug. 2. Each week an animal from the “Travel Tales” exhibit will be highlighted. This family-friendly, outdoor interpretive trail exhibit was developed by museum staff, with the support of The Nature Foundation of Will County. Free, all ages.

Rainbow Hike and Hunt: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, June 1-June 30, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Start at the front desk to get your rainbow tracking sheet, and then head outside to see if you can find things that match all the colors of the rainbow. When your colorful journey is done, head back to the nature center for a prize. Free, all ages.

Birding in the Preserves (Zoom Webinar): 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, online. Learn birds and birding from home on this virtual hike through one of the Forest Preserve District’s preserves. Each month, a different preserve is highlighted. Free, all ages. Register online for the Zoom link.

Fun and Food Trucks: 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 2, Whalon Lake, Naperville. The first of three summer Fun & Food Trucks events will feature Grumpy Gaucho, Tacos Maui, Lil’ Deb’s and Tapville Social serving cold beer and sangria. Activities will include live music, outdoor lawn games, giveaways and a bounce house for kids. Food truck events also are set for July 7 at Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access and Aug. 4 at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Free entry, all ages.

Solve the Skulls and Furs Mystery: 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 2, Whalon Lake, Naperville. Stop by Whalon Lake during the Fun & Food Trucks event to put your native mammal knowledge to the test. Touch the teeth on an animal skull and decide if it’s a carnivore or herbivore, a predator or prey. What animal is it? Next, feel some animal furs, check out their patterns and colors and see if you can match the fur to the animal and its skull. Free, all ages.

Birding Together: 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, Channahon. The more we learn about birds, the more complex and unique their stories become. Join a naturalist on a bird hike and discover how much more there is to their story. Free, all ages. Register by June 2.

Curious About Camping Part 2 – Campfire Cooking: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Goodenow Grove Campground, Crete Township. Join naturalists for the second installment of this three-part series to learn the basics of camping. Go beyond hotdogs and s’mores and make breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts using pie irons, foil packets and Dutch ovens. All ingredients provided. All ages; $5 per person. Register by June 1.

Underneath – The Bark: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. First in the series of four programs held at different visitor centers. Peek under bark in the first program, investigating the layers of a tree and the critters that call trees home. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by June 1.

Kayak Kollege: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. This workshop, led by American Canoe Association certified instructors, introduces participants to the sport of kayaking on flat water. All equipment is provided. Ages 12 or older; $35 per person. Register by June 2.

Full Moon Paddle: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Enjoy an evening on calm waters under a full moon. This recreational paddle will tour and explore the lake as the sun sets. End the night by a roaring fire and roast some s’mores. All equipment is provided. Ages 12 or older; $20 per person. Register by June 2.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.