Forest Preserve gift shops stocked with eco-friendly, handmade items this holiday season

November 21, 2022 12:12PM CST
Eco-friendly gifts are available this holiday shopping season at four Forest Preserve District of Will County gift shops located in Bolingbrook, Channahon, Crete Township and Romeoville. Stock up for the nature lovers on your list! Gift items vary by location. (Photos by Forest Preserve staff)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has four gift shops that are stocked with handmade, eco-friendly and fair trade items that would be perfect for the nature lovers on your holiday shopping list.

Gifts range from felt bird ornaments and locally produced honey to bird houses and wind chimes from global artisans. Some of the items are holiday oriented, others are carried year-round. The items focus on reconnecting people to nature, wellness and sustainability. Many of the items are handmade and they come from local artisans or organizations around the world that are trying to improve lives.

And if you are unsure what to buy, pick up a Forest Preserve gift card, which can be used in person or online for programs, permits and rental fees. (Gift cards also are sold at the Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.)

Forest Preserve gift shops are located at:

Visitor centers are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays and closed on Mondays except for Hidden Oaks, which is closed on both Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more details on available gifts and photos of items, visit the Current Headlines page at ReconnectWithNature.org.

