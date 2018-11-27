Forest Preserve Hikes For Bird Watchers

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering three bird-watching hikes in early to mid-December. Take advantage of the free programs to learn about winter-resident birds, such as this tufted titmouse, and to walk off some holiday calories. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Keyes)

During a season of calorie-rich holidays, what better way to get some exercise and learn about winter-resident birds than with a Forest Preserve District of Will County bird-watching hike? The District will offer free hiking sessions in early to mid-December at three locations:

“Morning Bird Hike,” 9-10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville.

“Winter Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon.

“Morning Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township.

The “Morning Bird Hike” programs are for ages 16 and older and registration is not required. The “Winter Bird Hike” is for ages 18 and older and registration is required by Wednesday, Dec. 5. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470. The bird-watching hikes will be 1-2 miles long for both programs.

Forest Preserve District of Will County press release