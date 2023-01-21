Forest Preserve hosts coloring contest, bird programs and ‘Language of Flowers’ webinar

The Forest Preserve District of Will County invites bird enthusiasts to take a virtual bird hike through a forest preserve on Feb. 2 or sign up for an in-person hike on Feb. 4 at Monee Reservoir. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Glenn P. Knoblock)

Forest Preserve District of Will County programs in February include a Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest, Zoom webinars on birding and the “language” of flowers, a bird hike and a volunteer opportunity. Register online on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1-Sunday, Feb. 26, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook Stop by the nature center during business hours to color your best oak tree. Feel free to take the coloring sheet home to spend more time on your creation. All entries are due by 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Nature center staff will vote on the top three coloring creations to win a stuffed animal surprise. Winners will be notified during the second week of March. Free, all ages.

Birding in the Preserves (Zoom Webinar): 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, online. Learn birds and birding from home on this virtual hike through one of the Forest Preserve District’s preserves. Each month, a different preserve is highlighted. Free, all ages. Register online for the Zoom link.

Morning Bird Hike: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Join birders on a hike to learn, explore and search for winter residents in the preserve. Bring your favorite binoculars and a favorite bird guide. New birders are welcome. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Feb. 3.



History at Home – Secret Language of Flowers (Zoom Webinar): noon-12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, online. During the Victorian era, floriography, or the language of flowers, was at its height of popularity. The species and color of flowers you sent someone could be sending quite the message. During this virtual program, an interpretive naturalist will give a brief history of floriography, share some meanings behind the most popular flowers and challenge you to put together a floral message of your own. Free, ages 13 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.

Volunteer Mornings: 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Feb. 5, Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet. Get some fresh air and exercise while helping to make a difference in your community by attending one or more of the Forest Preserve’s volunteer mornings. Activities will include removing invasive woody plants. Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or [email protected] . Ages 10 or older.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.