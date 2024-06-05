Forest Preserve hosts Father’s Day, food truck, bird viewing programs

Treat dad to a free fishing weekend for Father’s Day at two Forest Preserve District of Will County locations, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township and Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Anthony Schalk)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of June 10. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Nature Play Day After Hours – ELEX Trail: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Explore the Early Learner’s Exercise Trail obstacles and attempt to move in the ways different forest animals do. Free, ages 3-5. Register by June 9.

BYOB Bingo: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Hickory Creek Preserve– LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Compete for prizes and share some laughs. Feel free to bring dinner or snacks and beverages, including beer or wine. Free, ages 21 or older.

Free Fishing Days for Father’s Day Weekend: June 14-Sunday, June 16, at two locations; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook; and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources sponsors one weekend each summer to sample fishing without requiring a fishing license, and here’s the bonus — it’s Father’s Day weekend. Dads get bait or treats at each location. And house fishing poles are available free on loan. Regular fishing limits apply. All ages.

Fun & Food Trucks: 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, Whalon Lake, Naperville. Enjoy the first of this summer’s three food truck events. The event will include live music, outdoor lawn games, a bounce house for kids and food from Lil’ Deb’s, Smokin Z BBQ and Mr. Salty’s Popcorn; The Dock will serve adult beverages. Free, all ages. Fun & Food Trucks is supported by Old National Bank.



School of Fish: 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, Whalon Lake. Stop by during the Fun & Food Trucks event to learn more about local fish. Test your identification knowledge and angler skills with fishing games. Also, learn about Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, fishing programs that are coming up this summer and the Tackle Box bait shop.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 15, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. The only way to view the rookery’s nesting herons, egrets and cormorants at this time of year is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, all ages.