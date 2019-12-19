Forest Preserve Hosts Hiking, Wedding and Book Club Programs
Learn more about planning a wedding at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon and get tips on hosting an eco-friendly celebration during the “Four Rivers Wedding Open House” from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff).
The Forest Preserve District of Will County schedules a wide variety of programs year-round. Here are some of the upcoming offerings:
CHANNAHON – “Heightened-Senses Night Hike,” 6-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Put your senses to the test while taking a nighttime 1-mile stroll through McKinley Woods preserve. Free; ages 5 or older. Register by Thursday, Jan. 16, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CHANNAHON – “Four Rivers Wedding Open House,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Free; ages 18 or older. Interested in planning a wedding or event at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in 2020 or beyond? Attend this open house to view the facility, collect information, ask questions of staff and get ideas for planning an eco-friendly celebration. Each couple will get a goody bag while supplies last. Call 815-722-9470 or email fourrivers@fpdwc.org for more information or to register, which is recommended.
ROMEOVILLE – “Leafing Through Time Book Club,” 6:30-8 p.m., the fourth Wednesday of the month in January-March, Isle a la Cache Museum. Join the book club to discuss important works of fiction or nonfiction that help connect us to our natural and cultural history. The club is BYOB (beer, wine or nonalcoholic beverages only, please.) Light refreshments will be served. Free; ages 21 or older. Register by the Tuesday before each book club program at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467. The featured books are:
- Jan. 22 – “Last Chance to See” by Douglas Adams.
- Feb. 26 – “The Last Voyageurs: Retracing LaSalle’s Journey Across America: Sixteen Teenagers on the Adventure of Lifetime” by Lorraine Boissoneault.
- March 25 – “The World Without Us” by Alan Weisman.
For more information on these and other Forest Preserve District programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.