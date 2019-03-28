Forest Preserve Hosts Monthly History, Beekeeping and Children’s Programs

The Forest Preserve District of Will County offers recurring children’s programs at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. For more information, visit the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. (Photo courtesy of Celina Chase)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County offers a series of recurring history, beekeeping and children’s programs throughout the year. Programs scheduled for the second quarter of 2019 are:

ROMEOVILLE – “Living History Demonstration,” noon-3 p.m. Sundays, April 7 and May 5, at Isle a la Cache Museum. The Isle a la Cache Brigade portrays cooks, seamstresses, voyageurs, soldiers or craftsmen from the 18th-century fur trade era. April’s theme will feature weapons of the era with a black powder demonstration at 1 p.m. May’s theme focuses on fire-starting methods. The free program is for all ages.

CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Meet a Beekeeper,” 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sundays, April 7, May 5 and June 2 at Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet veteran beekeeper Mike Rusnak to discuss the art of beekeeping, ask questions and pick up tips. The free program is for ages 18 and older.

CHANNAHON – “Little Explorers,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, April 10 and June 5 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. A new nature theme is chosen each month with hands-on activities. April’s theme is eggs; June’s theme is arts and nature. The free program is for ages 3-5, but younger children are welcome. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Nature Play Days,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, April 10, May 8 and June 12 at Plum Creek Nature Center. This nature-themed program includes hands-on activities that can include a hike, story, games, music, art and more. Dress for indoor and outdoor activities. The free program is for ages 3-5.

ROMEOVILLE – “Busy Beavers Craft Club,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, April 20, May 18 and June 15, at Isle a la Cache Museum. A craft activity will be set up in the museum for kids to make and take home. Monthly themes are: April, create an exotic bird mask; May, create a caterpillar to travel with you on your walks; and June, make a fish-themed craft. The free program is for ages 12 and younger.

For information on additional Forest Preserve programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org or sign up for the District’s weekly online newsletter, The Citizen.