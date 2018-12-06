Forest Preserve Hosts Monthly History, Beekeeping and Kid Programs

Travel back to the 18th-century fur trading era during monthly “Living History Demonstrations” at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Glenn Knoblock)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will offer monthly history, beekeeping and kid programs during the first quarter of 2019. The programs are:



ROMEOVILLE – “Living History Demonstration,” noon-3 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 6, Feb. 3 and March 3, at Isle a la Cache Museum. The Isle a la Cache Brigade of volunteer re-enactors will portray cooks, seamstresses, voyageurs, soldiers or craftsmen from the 18th-century fur trading era. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Meet a Beekeeper,” 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 6, Feb. 3 and March 3, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet veteran beekeeper Mike Rusnak to discuss the art of beekeeping, ask questions and pick up tips. The free program is for ages 18 and older; registration is not required.

CHANNAHON – “Little Explorers,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 9, Feb. 13 and March 6, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. A new nature theme is chosen each month with hands-on activities. The free program is for ages 3-5, but younger children are welcome. Dress for indoor and outdoor activities. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Nature Play Days,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 9, Feb. 13 and March 13, at Plum Creek Nature Center. This nature-themed program includes hands-on activities that can include a hike, story, games, music, art and more. Dress for indoor and outdoor activities. The free program is for ages 3-5; registration is not required.

ROMEOVILLE – “Busy Beavers Craft Club,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 16, at Isle a la Cache Museum. A craft activity will be set up in the museum for kids to make and take home. Monthly themes are: January, owls; February, groundhog; and March, French fleur-de-lis and Irish shamrocks. The free program is for ages 12 and younger; registration is not required.

For information on additional Forest Preserve programs and events, or to sign up for the District’s weekly online newsletter, The Citizen, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.