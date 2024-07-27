Forest Preserve hosts National Night Out, Perseids star gazing programs and more

Head to National Night Out on Tuesday Aug. 6 at Monee Reservoir to see emergency vehicles up close, participate in fun activities and enjoy some delicious snacks. The event enhances relationships between residents and law enforcement to foster a sense of community. (Forest Preserve photo | Anthony Schalk)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Aug. 5. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6-Friday, Aug. 9, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Celebrate the last days of summer break at Four Rivers with a new activity every day. Activities will include scavenger hunts, science experiments and more. Free, all ages.

National Night Out: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Celebrate National Night Out with Forest Preserve District of Will County Police officers and other eastern Will County police agencies. See emergency vehicles up close, participate in fun activities and enjoy some delicious snacks. The event enhances relationships between residents and law enforcement to foster a sense of community. For more information, visit natw.org. Free, all ages.

Discovery Isle – Snakes: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Don’t hate – appreciate the fact that snakes are amazing. Visit the museum to get a new appreciation for our slithery friends. This is a drop-in program. Free, all ages.

BYOB Bingo: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Prairie Bluff Preserve, Crest Hill. Socialize while playing bingo outdoors in this beautiful preserve setting. Bring your own beer or wine for a little extra fun as you compete for prizes. Feel free to also bring dinner or snacks to enjoy while you play. Free, ages 21 or older.

Sounds of Summer: 7:30-8:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Isle a la Cache Museum. Immerse yourself in the diverse melodies that can be heard as the days grow longer and the temperatures rise. Research shows that listening to nature’s sounds can reduce stress an enhance well-being. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Aug. 6.

Fun and Food Trucks: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Enjoy the third and final program of this summer series. The event will include live music, outdoor lawn games, a bounce house for kids and food from Lil’ Deb’s, Life’s A Slice and Mr. Salty’s Popcorn and Hickory Creek Brewing Co. serving adult beverages. Fun & Food Trucks is supported by Old National Bank. Thanks to their sponsorship, the Forest Preserve will be giving away Crumbl mini cookies to the first 500 visitors. In addition, Crumbl will be on site selling cookies.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 10, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. View nesting herons, egrets and cormorants while the rookery is closed for nesting season. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, ages 7 or older.

Wonders of Will County – Evans-Judge Preserve: 90-minute sessions will be offered at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Custer Township preserve. Connect to this biologically significant portion of the Kankakee River, renowned for its rich diversity of native aquatic species. The surrounding forest and savanna habits boast unique landscapes and native plants. Free, ages 10 or older.

Midnight Madness: 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Aug. 10, Monee Reservoir. Fish at night when the water is cooler, and fish are more active. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. Free, all ages.

Hummingbird Hangout: 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 11, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Hang out at the nature center’s hummingbird courtyard to watch as the birds flit back and forth overhead. Bring a chair and enjoy a light breakfast. Drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and noon. Free, all ages.

Perseids in the Preserves, 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Forked Creek – Butcher Lane Access in Florence Township, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena and Whalon Lake in Naperville. Increase your chances of seeing shooting stars during the Perseids meteor shower. Pack a chair, a blanket and snacks and head to the preserve at night when it’s usually locked. Take a break by the fire to roast marshmallows. Free, all ages.